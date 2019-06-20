Security guards, scooter drivers and call-centre agents are best options for jobless youth

Meanwhile, the government has vowed to prioritise science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics at schools to equip the youth with skills to meet technological advances.

"Our young people need the necessary tools that they can use to navigate the changes these bring to the workplace and seize the opportunities that they present," President Cyril Ramaphosa told scores of young people at a Youth Day event in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Sunday.

This comes amid growing calls for government to address the high rate of unemployment.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that youth unemployment remained a national crisis, with over half of South Africans aged 15 to 24 unemployed.

He called on the private sector to get involved. "If we are to urgently address this, we need the active participation of the private sector to create pathways into work for young people who are prepared to learn, work hard and better themselves," said Ramaphosa.

Madelein Smit, managing director at HR Company Solutions, called on employers to be "realistic" when paying youth for entry level jobs.

"Employers will continue failing at recruiting and retaining younger employees if they do not align their expectations to those of prospective job seekers," she said.

"Often employers will ask job seekers to have a higher education qualification, their own transport and to live close by to their area of work, while offering to pay them less than the industry average.”