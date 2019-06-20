WATCH | 'I just want to make a difference': school dance video goes viral

"Spread love and enjoy life to the fullest."

Ammiël Smith, a 27-year-old teacher, believes in changing the lives of every young child who walks through the doors of Vryburg Primary School in the North West.

Smith told TimesLIVE of his passion for teaching after a video of him dancing with his pupils went viral on social media.

By Thursday afternoon, the video had racked up more than 600,000 views on Facebook.

Smith said the video was taken on the last day of the term.

"The children were so happy that they got their results back and their marks looked good. I was also happy that we could have a break and rest for three weeks. We also got our salaries that day.