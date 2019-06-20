South Africa

WATCH | 'I just want to make a difference': school dance video goes viral

Voluntary stint at an orphanage in India changed teacher's life goals

20 June 2019 - 13:51 By Iavan Pijoos

"Spread love and enjoy life to the fullest."

Ammiël Smith, a 27-year-old teacher, believes in changing the lives of every young child who walks through the doors of Vryburg Primary School in the North West.

Smith told TimesLIVE of his passion for teaching after a video of him dancing with his pupils went viral on social media.

By Thursday afternoon, the video had racked up more than 600,000 views on Facebook.

Smith said the video was taken on the last day of the term.

"The children were so happy that they got their results back and their marks looked good. I was also happy that we could have a break and rest for three weeks. We also got our salaries that day.

WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything

DJ Cleo, kids and dance make the perfect school holiday joy video.
News
3 hours ago

"We usually dance at our school to warm up or at the end of our programmes, to make the children feel special."

Smith is thrilled at the response he received from social media users.

"I was thinking of something light and positive which represent the better side of SA. I thought it might show the world that there is still some hope in the country."

He said the pupils were extremely excited when the video aired on the news. Those who did not own televisions went to their friends and neighbours to "watch themselves live in action".

'I want to make children feel special again,' says Vryburg Primary School teacher Ammiël Smith.
'I want to make children feel special again,' says Vryburg Primary School teacher Ammiël Smith.
Image: Ammiël Smith

Smith grew up in the small farming town in North West and also attended school in the area.

He has fond memories of his childhood days.

"We had a lot of fun."

Smith studied marketing management at North-West University, where the students are commonly referred to as Pukke.

He also did his honours in marketing and entrepreneurship at the institution.

"I worked as a sales and marketing representative for a few years, but the corporate industry wasn't my thing, it was just a chase for money."

He said during the 2016 December holidays, he travelled to India to work at an orphanage for three weeks. That was when his life changed completely.

"When I came back I told my parents that I thought I should become a teacher, because I think there are so many children who feel neglected.

WATCH | Grade 3 kids line up for hugs and dabs in heartwarming daily ritual

With dances, hugs, dabs and fist bumps, grade 3 children at a Western Cape school have warmed hearts all over the country.
News
4 weeks ago

"That is the one thing that I would want to change and I want to make children feel special again."

Smith then did his advanced diploma in teaching through North-West University.

He has been a physical educational teacher at Vryburg Primary School for two years. He is also the athletics and cross-country coach.

In his spare time he likes adventurous activities to "get his heart rate pumping".

"I jump from bridges, aeroplanes, diving with sharks and do a lot of mountain hikes."

A few years ago, Smith made headlines when he stood on a Bloemfontein street corner with a placard, advertising for a soulmate.

"The search for a wife was an immature thing to do. When I was younger, I thought that everything had a quick fix and I thought I was going to be married by now.

"That's not how my life turned out and I haven't found someone who fits my personality.

"I am very happy where I am at this stage of my life. I think that we should stop setting deadlines for ourselves. Life is a gift and you should enjoy it every day," he said.

MORE

‘We want to teach, not look after criminals’

Teachers are not trained to discipline criminals, be criminologists or play the role of a Correctional Services officer.
News
1 day ago

Teachers should be trained to deal with violence at schools, experts say

Teachers need to be trained to deal with violence at schools, education experts say.
News
2 days ago

It doesn't add up: veteran teacher William Smith 'wasn't good at maths'

The SA TV legend said he was not that good at numbers, and that is how he became an excellent teacher
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Joburg water to be switched off for 54 hours from Monday next week South Africa
  2. WATCH | Robbers fire hail of bullets at Joburg cash-in-transit guards South Africa
  3. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  4. FNB will take back 'free money' paid into customers' bank accounts South Africa
  5. 'Abusive' wife sets husband's car alight outside police station South Africa

Latest Videos

Hilarious 'school holiday' dance video goes viral
Minimal disruptions as #AlexShutdown takes to the streets again
X