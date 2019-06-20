South Africa

WATCH | Victim urged to report crime after mugging at Hillbrow hotspot

20 June 2019 - 12:14 By ERNEST MABUZA

A young man who was mugged by two men in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning is being asked to report the incident to the police, who are trying to combat this type of crime in the area.

Hillbrow police spokesperson Capt Musa Shihambe said the area, on Twist Street, between Bok and Koch streets, was a known mugging hotspot and the police had a mobile caravan stationed in the area where people could report crimes to patrollers.

Police would then liaise with the patrollers for further investigations.

“We have seen the video, but the person who was mugged has not reported the incident to the police. We encourage people who are victims of crime to report such incidents to the police station,” Shihambe said.

In the video, the man, carrying a backpack, is accosted by two men.

One man removes the backpack and leaves, while the other man remains and searches the victim, before also leaving.

The incident lasted less than 20 seconds in full view of passersby, who did nothing.

MORE

Bodies piling up as fifth homeless man murdered in Pretoria in a month

A fifth homeless man has been found murdered in the streets of Pretoria on Wednesday, police said.
News
1 day ago

Limpopo security guards arrested for alleged revenge on colleague's murder

Four security guards have been arrested for an alleged revenge killing after a colleague was shot and killed.
News
1 day ago

Hawks arrest alleged illegal medicine distributors

Hawks have arrested a couple from the Northern Cape who are accused of running an illegal herbal shop in the town of Kuruman, where they were ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Joburg water to be switched off for 54 hours from Monday next week South Africa
  2. WATCH | Robbers fire hail of bullets at Joburg cash-in-transit guards South Africa
  3. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  4. FNB will take back 'free money' paid into customers' bank accounts South Africa
  5. 'Abusive' wife sets husband's car alight outside police station South Africa

Latest Videos

Minimal disruptions as #AlexShutdown takes to the streets again
Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
X