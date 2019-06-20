South Africa

WATCH | What Mzansi wants from Sona: jobs, land and funding for small businesses

20 June 2019 - 11:13 By Cebelihle Bhengu

It's all systems go for the first state of the nation address (Sona) of the sixth democratic parliament, and if the tweets are anything to go by, it seems President Cyril Ramaphosa has his hands full ahead of his address.

Unemployment, small business funding and the country's ailing economy are dominating the trends list on social media.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane joined the public in expressing his expectations. 

Here's a snapshot of South Africans' expectations and desires. 

