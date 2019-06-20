WATCH | What Mzansi wants from Sona: jobs, land and funding for small businesses
It's all systems go for the first state of the nation address (Sona) of the sixth democratic parliament, and if the tweets are anything to go by, it seems President Cyril Ramaphosa has his hands full ahead of his address.
Unemployment, small business funding and the country's ailing economy are dominating the trends list on social media.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane joined the public in expressing his expectations.
Despite the current fractious position we are in, there remains a collective sense of expectation that just maybe #SONA2019 will mark a break from the past and charter a new way forward. 🇿🇦— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 19, 2019
This SONA must focus on jobs, the economy, and safety for all.https://t.co/ml7F4eOdp6
Here's a snapshot of South Africans' expectations and desires.
Philanthropist and woman living with a disability - Masingita Masungu - says disabled people in SA don't need pitty, but need opportunities because pitty "strips us of our dignity". She says being disabled in SA is still brutal. @PresidencyZA #SONA2019 #Newzroom405 @NYDARSA pic.twitter.com/vqFVdnDfWf— Hitekani Magwedze (@HitekaniMag) June 19, 2019
Looking forward to the msg of hope, renewal and solid promise for jobs Mr President @CyrilRamaphosa. The ANC manifesto was instructive and as membership we have confidence that the new dawn is now n will deliver all the promises. #SONA2019— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) June 19, 2019
We are sitting on a ticking time bomb. We can't have 50% able-bodied youth sitting idle at home and expect things to be normal.#SONA2019— Ms_Gupta🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) June 20, 2019
The escalating costs of everything and the people’s struggles to keep up, Mr President @CyrilRamaphosa we need a resolution #SONA2019— OfficialNgwako (@officialngwako) June 20, 2019
#SONA2019 From age 35 you're no longer youth. Most of the people from this age. they are graduates and they are unemployed are there running a business but they don't qualify for funding anymore the government never speaks about this people in the Middle.— zoli (@thedogzolice) June 20, 2019
Today in 🇿🇦 we have the first State of the Nation Address by the Sixth Administration.— 🇿🇦LoratoMatlala🇿🇦 (@LoratoMatlala) June 20, 2019
What one would like to see is #SONA2019 being the benchmark for the following years until the next elections. In this way, progress can be properly tracked.
Wishing our President the best of luck with his #SONA2019 address. The burdens are heavy, the expectations immense. May you find the inspiration & strength you need to deliver dignity, security and jobs to all South Africans. Our nation deserves its place in the sun. #Ramaphosa.— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) June 20, 2019