Agbiz concerned about lack of clarity on land reform during Sona speech

The Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz) on Friday welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recommitment to placing South Africa’s economic growth at the forefront of the sixth administration's agenda.

However, it said the lack of clarity regarding the land reform policy framework remained a concern to South African agribusinesses.

Agbiz, an association of agribusinesses operating in South and southern Africa, was commenting after the president’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday night.

In his address, Ramaphosa said government was going to substantially expand the agriculture and agro-processing sector by supporting key value chains and products, developing new markets and reducing the country’s reliance on agricultural imports.

“We were also pleased to hear the president’s re-emphasis of the need to implement the National Development Plan (NDP) and the country’s commitment to vision 2030.