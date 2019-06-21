South Africa

Awks! It seems Seal, not Saul, is heading up the Northern Cape

21 June 2019 - 11:08 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Do you see the similarity?
Image: Foto24 / Emile Hendricks/ Gallo

Could he be his doppelgänger or is it just another case of "all black people look the same"? Sigh. 

Northern Cape premier and ANC Northern Cape provincial chairperson Zamani Saul says he has been mistaken for British musician Seal countless times.

The politician took to Twitter to share one of the "many experiences" in which he was mistaken for model Heidi Klum's ex-husband. 

“Is there a resemblance here?" he asked, explaining that on Thursday a youngster had called his mom to come and meet Seal. "I’ve encountered this in the country and abroad more than 1,000 times,” said Saul.

Many people seem to see the resemblance and some have suggested he record himself singing the musician's song, Kiss from a Rose.

Here is a snapshot of the top reactions:

