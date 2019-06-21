Cape Town residents warned to take precautions in stormy weather
A massive cold front set to lash the Western Cape caused traffic to back up on Friday evening as gale force winds continue and heavy rain sets in.
Winds are expected to reach between 60 and 75km/h and up to 50mm of rainfall is expected over the weekend.
The SA Weather Service warned of heavy frost on Sunday.
Be alert this weekend as intense weather conditions are expected for the Western Cape. Ensure your headlights are on and operational, keep your windshield clean inside and out and slow down to suit the driving conditions. #SeeAndBeSeen #SafelyHomehttps://t.co/KEpoSGldja— Safely Home (@WCGovSafelyHome) June 21, 2019
The SA Weather Service issued a weather warning on Thursday, informing residents to make proactive measures as the cold front sweeps over the province.
Localised flooding is expected in some areas, and residents were advised to dig trenches around their properties to avoid the heavy rains from affecting their homes.
Please be advised of the following ALERTS for today (Friday 21 June 2019) and into the weekend. Update later today. Cold front still on track to make landfall later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/sCHVClr4ts— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 21, 2019
Mandy Thomas, Disaster Risk Management spokesperson said residents should take precautions ahead of the storm.
"Make sure that drainage pipes on your property are not blocked," she said, also advising that residents ensure that stormwater drains are free of debris, place sandbags where necessary to protect critical areas, check insurance policies to ensure that you are covered for water and mud damage and raise the floor level of home.
"Listen to weather warnings that are issued by the South African Weather Service," she advised.
Expect Delays on Old Paarl Rd#CapeStorm@WCGovSafelyHome @cptfrs @EWNTraffic @Smile904FM @radio786online @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/cdW8CN70CV— 1Second (@1SecondLater) June 21, 2019