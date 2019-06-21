South Africa

Dad finds daughter, 12, 'half-naked', running from pastor and 'screaming for help'

21 June 2019 - 10:40 By Dan Meyer
A Limpopo pastor has been arrested after allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A pastor from Thabazimbi in Limpopo has been arrested after the 51-year-old allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl, having “taken her to a river to receive healing”.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the child had been lured away from her home by the pastor, who told her mother he was engaging in a prayer session with her.

“It is alleged that the suspect arrived at the victim's house at about 4.30pm (on  June 17) for a prayer session and then told the victim's mother that the girl was sick.”

“He further claimed the girl should go with him to the nearest river to receive healing,” Ngoepe said.

The child’s mother became concerned when she did not return home. Her father went to look for her, only to discover his daughter “half-naked, running and screaming for help”.

The child accused the pastor of raping her and the suspect was arrested.

“The acting provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Major-General Jan Scheepers, has condemned in the strongest terms, the continuous acts of sexual violence perpetrated against children," said Ngoepe.

"The general has further urged parents to take care of their children and not abandon them into the hands of strangers, regardless of their religious beliefs, to avoid similar incidents,” he said. 

The man is due to appear in court on Monday.

