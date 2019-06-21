South Africa

From Eskom to the reserve bank: President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona in six quotes

21 June 2019 - 09:01 By Cebelihle Bhengu
President Cyril Ramaphosa during his state of the nation (Sona) address in Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: Esa Alexander

Eskom, the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) and the transformation of the country's economy are among the focus areas for government, said President Cyril Ramaphosa in his third state of the nation (Sona) address in parliament on Thursday.

Here are six quotes from his speech:

Housing

"While we have made great progress in providing housing, many South Africans still need land to build homes and earn livelihoods. In the next five years, we will accelerate the provision of well-located housing and land to the poor."

Health

"As part of the work we must urgently do to improve the quality of the health system, we are finalising the Presidential Health Summit Compact, which draws on the insights and will mobilise the capabilities of all key stakeholders to address the crisis in our clinics and hospitals.

People with disabilities

"We have revived the presidential working group on disability and will submit the Protocol on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa to parliament this year for ratification."

Economic growth

"Within the next decade, our economy should be growing at a rate far greater than our population. One reason for the lacklustre economic performance has been the load-shedding early this year, together with the continued uncertainty in the supply of electricity and the state of Eskom."

Eskom bailout

"We will therefore table a special appropriation bill on an urgent basis to allocate a significant portion on the R230bn fiscal support that Eskom will require over the next 10 years. This we must do because Eskom is too vital to our economy to be allowed to fail."

SARB

"Our constitution mandates the South African Reserve Bank to protect the value of our currency in the interest of balanced and sustainable growth. Today we affirm this constitutional mandate, which the Reserve Bank must pursue independently, without fear, favour or prejudice."

