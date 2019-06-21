Hammanskraal residents will suffer while Apies River remains blocked and polluted

Residents of Hammanskraal north of Pretoria will have to continue to drink water that is possibly unsafe while the Apies River remains polluted and obstructed.

That is what the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Gauteng manager, Buang Jones, told TimesLIVE in a voice-note on Thursday.

“The current treatment plant will continue to fail for as long as we deal with the deteriorating and polluted Apies River which is obstructed from the Leeukraal Dam.”

The SAHRC inspected the water quality with the City of Tshwane and the water and sanitation department on Thursday.

“Some of the monitoring points had challenges with colour, turbidity, ammonia and some general microbiological determinants. We reiterated that we cannot at this point declare that the water supplied to the community of Hammanskraal is safe for human consumption,” Jones said.

The water and sanitation department took samples at different points and sent them for lab testing. This comes after the City of Tshwane said it would improve the drinking water from the Temba Water Treatment Plant at Leeukraal dam.