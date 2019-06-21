Here's how kids can learn to read with comprehension: expert on Ramaphosa's pledge

Government should recruit, train and employ an army of foundation phase reading coaches, reduce class sizes and provide graded reader anthologies to every child in grades R to 3.

Education expert Nic Spaull said these were some of the concrete steps government should take if President Cyril Ramaphosa’s goal of ensuring that every 10-year-old will be able to read for meaning within 10 years is achieved.

Ramaphosa made this wish during the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday.

Spaull said on Friday that the president should adopt these steps if he wished to achieve his goal. These steps are contained in a paper Spaull presented to the president earlier this year.

In the paper, titled “The Education Problem”, Spaull identified a number of problems facing basic education in 2019.