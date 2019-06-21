South Africa

MultiChoice to slash jobs in call and customer care centres: 'People prefer to engage digitally'

21 June 2019 - 16:16 By TimesLIVE
MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela. The company has announced a "realignment" of its business.
MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela. The company has announced a "realignment" of its business.
Image: Gallo Images / Business Day / Freddy Mavunda

MultiChoice South Africa on Friday announced a business "realignment" that affects nearly 2,200 jobs in its call centres and walk-in centres, saying customers prefer engaging "digitally" with the company.

"This has not been an easy decision to make but ... if we don’t reposition now, we run the risk of being completely misaligned and we put everyone’s jobs at risk," MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said in a statement.

The company has entered into a "consultation process with 2,194 of its employees within customer care (call centres) and the walk-in centres as part of the strategic realignment of its customer service delivery model".

MultiChoice says it has seen a steady decline in the number of phone calls and e-mails to the call centres and customer service centres over the past three years. This as self-service digital channels continued to grow to make up 70% of all customer service contacts.

"However, in this transition, the company will make new roles available for multi-skilled employees with the expertise, skills and technological prowess to enhance the customer experience ...

"As part of a comprehensive support programme agreed with unions and other employee representative forums, the company will be offering voluntary severance packages, wellness support and financial planning, and will continue paying for current studies for MultiChoice bursary funded employees and relevant skills development among a range of benefits for impacted employees."

MORE

Steve Hofmeyr raises R56k for competition to destroy DStv decoders

The Afrikaans singer is giving away R20,000 to the winner
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Lights or salaries: SABC woes deepen

The SABC's dire financial straits forced it into a stark choice at the end of May - pay staff salaries or its municipal accounts.
News
5 days ago

MultiChoice hits back at AfriForum’s call to fire Ntsiki Mazwai

MultiChoice said Ntsiki appeared on a third-party channel and they therefore had "absolutely no editorial control" over her appointment.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Joburg water to be switched off for 54 hours from Monday next week South Africa
  2. FNB will take back 'free money' paid into customers' bank accounts South Africa
  3. Brace yourself! Rain, wind and snow expected to hit Mzansi this weekend South Africa
  4. O jewa ke eng?: The tweet that changed the world South Africa
  5. WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X