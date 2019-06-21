Ramaphosa appoints five new SCA judges - and three of them are women

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday announced the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The appointments come after recommendations made by the Judicial Service Commission.

The five judges are: Justice Daniel Vuminkosi Dlodlo, Justice Caroline Elizabeth Heaton Nicholls, Justice Fikile Eunice Mokgohloa, Justice Yvonne Thokozile Mbatha and Justice Clive Michael Plasket.