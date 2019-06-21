South Africa

Three men arrested for the murder of Soweto police officer

21 June 2019 - 18:37 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has welcomed the arrest of three men for the murder of a police officer in Soweto.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has welcomed the arrest of three men who allegedly murdered a police officer in Soweto on Thursday.

“It is reported that 28-year-old Constable Nhlamulo Vuyeka was part of Moroka Crime Prevention members on patrol at Nancefield Hostel when they stopped a suspicious vehicle," police said.

A shootout ensued and Vuyeka was shot just below his bullet-resistant vest in the abdomen. He died later in hospital, police said.

He had been a member of the police force for four years. 

“The police immediately arrested the three suspects from the vehicle, which had been reported as stolen from Ectonville this month. During the arrest, a 9mm pistol was recovered from the vehicle,” said the police.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the family of this member that paid with his life for the safety of our communities. Constable Vuyeka was a hero and I am happy that his alleged killers will face the full might of the law,” lamented Sitole.

