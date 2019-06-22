South Africa

Cape Town hit by flooding and evacuations as storms strike

22 June 2019 - 10:40 By JEFF WICKS
Flooded roads made for an arduous trip home for pedestrians and motorists as heavy rain fell overnight in Cape Town.
Image: Tanya Farber

Heavy rains and driving winds forced the evacuation of a Cape Town building and left several suburbs without power.

City council disaster officials and firefighters evacuated as many as 1,000 people from a building in Kruskal Avenue in Bellville after it was damaged by the storm.

City of Cape Town traffic chief Richard Coleman said while no injuries had been reported, the road was closed and emergency service personnel were attending to the incident.

Mandy Thomas, of the city’s disaster risk management, said officials were dealing with the incident.

A massive cold front pounded the Western Cape with up to 50mm of rainfall expected over the weekend.

The SA Weather Service issued a weather warning on Thursday, informing residents to take proactive measures as the cold front approached.

Localised flooding was expected in some areas, and vulnerable residents were advised to dig trenches around their properties.

A tree fell over onto a train at Thornton station.
Image: Supplied.

According to an update issued by disaster risk management earlier on Saturday, there had been numerous reports of flooded roadways and fallen trees.

As a result, the electricity supply in parts of Milnerton, Plumstead and Sybrand Park was interrupted.

“Roofs were blown off in Belhar, Strand, Khayelitsha, Woodstock and Claremont. No rockfalls or mudslides have been reported. The City's Electricity Department is busy restoring the power and other city departments are busy with mopping up operations,” the update read.

A tree is also reported to have fallen over onto a train at Thornton station. Officials said the tree was being removed but that major train delays could be expected. 

