Cape Town hit by flooding and evacuations as storms strike

Heavy rains and driving winds forced the evacuation of a Cape Town building and left several suburbs without power.

City council disaster officials and firefighters evacuated as many as 1,000 people from a building in Kruskal Avenue in Bellville after it was damaged by the storm.

City of Cape Town traffic chief Richard Coleman said while no injuries had been reported, the road was closed and emergency service personnel were attending to the incident.

Mandy Thomas, of the city’s disaster risk management, said officials were dealing with the incident.

A massive cold front pounded the Western Cape with up to 50mm of rainfall expected over the weekend.

The SA Weather Service issued a weather warning on Thursday, informing residents to take proactive measures as the cold front approached.

Localised flooding was expected in some areas, and vulnerable residents were advised to dig trenches around their properties.