Five wounded in drive-by shooting in Uitenhage

22 June 2019 - 13:36 By TimesLIVE
Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of attempted murder after five pedestrians were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Uitenhage.
Image: Supplied by SAPS.

Five pedestrians were wounded in a random drive-by shooting in  Uitenhage  in the Eastern Cape on Friday afternoon, police said.

They said the victims, aged between 18 and 24, were standing at the corner of Grasvoel and Pelican streets in Kamesh, Uitenhage, at about 1.30 on Friday when a passenger in a red Toyota Sprinter that was driving past fired several shots at them.

“All five victims started running in different directions but unfortunately all victims sustained gunshot wounds. The motive for the shooting is unknown, and the suspects are still at large.”

The victims were rushed to hospital, police said, adding that a case of attempted murder was being investigated. 

The police are looking at all possibilities and anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Marlon van Heerden at 082 441 7624 or 041 988 8200. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop at 08600 10111, and callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated strictly confidential.”

