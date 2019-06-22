Freelancing no longer an option for retrenched journalists because of low rates

One of the respondents who was part of the survey, Helen Grange, who was a senior features writer at The Star, said after her retrenchment she signed a contract with Independent Newspapers to produce six features a month – but it was quickly cut down to barely one or two features a month.

"My word rate was also reduced in the last contract from R2.75 per word to R2 per word which I felt insulted and frankly not worth the effort," Grange is quoted as saying in the report.

Grange's sentiments are shared by about 42% of those retrenched, who said they ended up doing a mix of journalism and other work, such as public relations jobs, to supplement their income.

A small percentage chose to further their studies and pursued postgraduate studies while another small percentage moved completely out of journalism. They are doing jobs such as selling property and trading in Bitcoin, some are retired, others are still looking for work and another group said they were taking a break.

About 72% of respondents said they did not receive any union support during their retrenchments but the survey also found that most of the journalists did not belong to a union.

"There are several reasons for the lack of unionism among editorial staff in the journalist industry. Firstly, the union which dealt strictly with journalists only was the South African Union of Journalists (SAUJ). It closed down 10 years ago following the mismanagement of funds," reads the report.