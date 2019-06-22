Storms cause road closures in the Western Cape

Western Cape minister of transport and public works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has warned motorists of road closures as a result of storms in the province.

Madikizela said officers “are hard at work doing their utmost best to give every challenge the attention it deserves”.

On Friday evening the Tsitsikama N2 toll plaza between Plettenberg Bay and Clarkeston had to be closed in both directions due to a huge veld fire. The road was later reopened after officials managed to bring the fire under control, he said.

Also on Friday evening, “we received a a report of a fatal crash when a pedestrian was knocked down on the N2 outside Caledon".

“On Saturday morning, R321 between Grabouw and Villiersdorp had to be closed due to a huge sandstorm. Many vehicles got stuck as the entire road surface was covered with sand. Motorists had been advised to use alternative routes. The road remains closed,” added Madikizela.

At around midday on Saturday, the Franschoek Pass had to be closed due to rocks on the road. Both the Villiersdorp and Stellenbosch sides of the pass were still closed late on Saturday afternoon. One vehicle was damaged but no injuries were reported.

On Saturday afternoon Sir Lowry’s Pass had to be closed in both directions due to a multiple motor vehicle crash near the Steenbrasdam, on the Grabouw side of the pass. Officials were still at the scene. No reports of injuries were received, Madikizela said.