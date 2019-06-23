South Africa

Man hangs two daughters before hanging himself in Limpopo

23 June 2019 - 11:17 By ERNEST MABUZA
A man from Mankweng in Limpopo hanged his two daughters before hanging himself on Saturday night.
A man from Mankweng in Limpopo hanged his two daughters before hanging himself on Saturday night.
Image: iStock

A man hanged his two children before hanging himself at Ngaleng village in Mankweng, outside Polokwane, on Saturday evening.

Limpopo police said the man, Samuel Kgatle, 38, separated from his wife last year and his wife left with their two children to live with her family.

“On Saturday, the children went back to Mankweng to visit their father for the school holidays and upon their arrival, the man allegedly called his wife and they had a conflict telephonically.

“Subsequent to this telephonic conflict, the father allegedly turned against the children and hanged them one by one in separate rooms before he fled the scene," police spokesperspon Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

He said police were summoned and reacted swiftly.

Ngoepe said a hunt was launched for the man and he was found hanged in a house in the area.

The deceased girls are Anna Kgatle, 8, and Mary Kgatle, 5.

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers advised members of the community to seek professional assistance when they experienced any social-related problems in their lives rather than resorting to murder, especially of innocent children.

MORE

Two 14-year-old boys convicted of teenage girl's rape and murder

Two 14-year-old boys have been convicted of assaulting, raping and murdering Ana Kriegel, also 14, in Dublin, Ireland
News
3 days ago

Father, son and neighbour shot dead in Richards Bay home invasion

A 42-year-old father and his 17-year-old son were brutally gunned down while fighting off a group of armed suspects who forced their way into their ...
News
5 days ago

‘What happened to her body parts?’ asks father of mutilated student

The parents of Naledi Lethoba, a student who was found murdered and mutilated in an open field in Dagbreek, Welkom, last month, say the family has ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything South Africa
  2. Siam Lee murder, rape accused dies before trial South Africa
  3. Mpumalanga hospital robbery: 'The only security guard with a gun ran for cover' South Africa
  4. Cape Town hit by flooding and evacuations as storms strike South Africa
  5. Brace yourself! Rain, wind and snow expected to hit Mzansi this weekend South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X