Suspect bust for trying to sell fake diamonds - to the cops!

A Northern Cape man will appear in court on Monday after being bust in a sting operation set up by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit for attempting to sell fake diamonds.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the 37-year-old man allegedly wanted to sell the fake diamonds for R40,000.

“The Hawks were tipped off and they immediately enticed the suspect to a meeting where a deal was struck. The suspect was arrested on the spot after he produced the diamonds,” said Mnisi, adding that a check found the stones to be fake.

Provincial head of the Hawks Major-General Kholekile Galawe appealed to members of the public to desist from illegal trading.

“Irrespective whether you are a seller or a buyer, no individual is authorised to trade in diamonds outside the confines of the law. The public must not create markets for criminal-minded people to continue with scams and steal,” he said.

The suspect is expected to appear before Springbok Magistrate’s Court on Monday for alleged illegal possession of fake diamonds and fraud.