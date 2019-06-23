South Africa

Suspect bust for trying to sell fake diamonds - to the cops!

23 June 2019 - 12:12 By TimesLIVE
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in the Northern Cape for trying to sell fake diamonds. File Photo.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in the Northern Cape for trying to sell fake diamonds. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A Northern Cape man will appear in court on Monday after being bust in a sting operation set up by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit for attempting to sell fake diamonds.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the 37-year-old man allegedly wanted to sell the fake diamonds for R40,000.

“The Hawks were tipped off and they immediately enticed the suspect to a meeting where a deal was struck. The suspect was arrested on the spot after he produced the diamonds,” said Mnisi, adding that a check found the stones to be fake. 

Provincial head of the Hawks Major-General Kholekile Galawe appealed to members of the public to desist from illegal trading.

“Irrespective whether you are a seller or a buyer, no individual is authorised to trade in diamonds outside the confines of the law. The public must not create markets for criminal-minded people to continue with scams and steal,” he said.

The suspect is expected to appear before Springbok Magistrate’s Court on Monday for alleged illegal possession of fake diamonds and fraud.

MORE

Two 'nervous' suspects bust with uncut diamonds worth R1.5m

A body search of two Namibian men who appeared nervous when questioned by police in Bellville in the Western Cape uncovered uncut diamonds with an ...
News
1 month ago

Alleged Nigerian drug mastermind extradited to US

A Nigerian suspected of being the mastermind of an international drug-smuggling operation was extradited to the US on Thursday
News
2 days ago

Limpopo loan shark nabbed for seizing social grant cards

An alleged Limpopo loan shark accused of confiscating the cards of social grant beneficiaries was released on bail on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything South Africa
  2. Siam Lee murder, rape accused dies before trial South Africa
  3. Mpumalanga hospital robbery: 'The only security guard with a gun ran for cover' South Africa
  4. Cape Town hit by flooding and evacuations as storms strike South Africa
  5. Brace yourself! Rain, wind and snow expected to hit Mzansi this weekend South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X