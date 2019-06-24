South Africa

All six escaped prisoners to have their day in court after being rearrested

24 June 2019 - 12:23 By Dan Meyer
Six prisoners who escaped from a North West holding cell on June 14 have been re-arrested.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

After escaping from police custody earlier this month, six prisoners awaiting trial for various crimes in Potchefstoom have all been rearrested, thanks to the efforts of Vryburg police officers.

The prisoners escaped through the roof of their holding cells at Pudimoe police station on Saturday June 14.

Oageng Senye, 24, was apprehended later that day. Mosimanegape Mohutsana, 20, was arrested on the next day, Sunday June 15, and Lawrence Ntwagae, 28, the day after that,  Monday June 16.

The remaining three - Sipho Mohutsiwa, 24, Tumelo Setlhodi, 37, and Hendick Pampier, 36 - were arrested over the course of last week.

Officers completed their search on Thursday last week, when they arrested Pampier after being tipped off about where he was hiding in Colridge, Vryburg.

SAPS spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane applauded the collaborative effort.

“The provincial commissioner of North West, Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane, lauded Pudimoe detectives, especially WO Peter Mooketsi, Vryburg crime prevention and Vryburg crime intelligence for their dedication in ensuring that all six awaiting-trial prisoners will be brought to book,” he said. 

“The provincial commissioner reiterated that the tireless efforts of members to ensure that all the six escapees were rearrested will not go unnoticed. She said that this will also serve as a warning to all those who think they can commit crime and flee from custody, that the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with them.”

All six accused are expected to appear in the Taung Magistrate's Court on Monday, on a charge of escaping from lawful custody. The investigation continues.

