Body of missing KZN man found floating in dam with hands tied

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a missing man was discovered floating in a dam.

Sipho Dlamini, 52, was last seen on the evening of June 11 in the Nkande area of Ncome, northern KZN, while test driving his car. The car and its keys were later found but there was no sign of him.

Police discovered his body floating in the Ncome dam on June 22.

“He had bruises on the body, his hands were tied with an electric cable and he had an open wound on the hands,” said KZN police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.