Borrowing levels rise as consumers use credit for household expenses

As consumer demand for credit remains high, delinquencies for most credit products have increased in the past year, consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion said.

It said this finding was contained in its South Africa Industry Insights Report for the first quarter of 2019.

Delinquency is when a borrower is late or overdue with a payment on the credit products they have.

The report said delinquencies had risen for most credit products over the past year, as volatile economic conditions and continued weak household income growth appeared to be putting a strain on household finances.

TransUnion said the serious delinquency rate for bank personal loans increased by 310 basis points over the past year to 24.8% in the first quarter of 2019.