Don't worry about running out of water during shutdown: Rand Water

Rand Water says Gauteng residents should not panic as there will be “enough” water supply to the reservoirs during a shutdown that began on Monday.

“We should not get to a point where we don’t have water,” said Rand Water executive manager Eddie Singo.

The City of Johannesburg announced last week that Rand Water, which is its main bulk water supplier, was planning a major shutdown that would affect all its reservoirs and towers for 54 hours from Monday.

The shutdown, according to the city, is on the B11 pipeline to install a 2,500mm butterfly valve from Lethabo to Vereeniging pumping station.

On Monday, Rand Water said it had started with work on the pipeline.

“This activity commenced today [Monday] at 6am and is scheduled to be completed at 10pm. This 12km pipeline is 2,500mm in diameter, from where significant volumes of water are being drained. The pumps that are now draining the water will allow for the technicians to safely commence with the required cutting and welding aspects of the work,” Rand Water said in a statement.

Singo said they were ahead of their schedule as they had started cutting the pipeline.

“The first milestone was that we should be done with the draining by 10pm tonight [Monday], but we are already cutting,” Singo said.

Singo said the Rand Water team was at their “war room” monitoring all reservoirs.

He urged residents to use water sparingly.

“We urge consumers to avoid stockpiling. They should not be filling bath tubs, buckets and their Jojo tanks. They should not panic. We have enough water supply.”