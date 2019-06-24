Jacob Zuma asks court for limited role in raising his love child by Sonono Khoza

Former president Jacob Zuma has given his baby mama Sonono Khoza just about exclusive powers over their love child.

Zuma has given Khoza, who is the daughter of Orlando Pirates boss Irvin "The Iron Duke" Khoza, the right to remove the child from the country without his consent. She may travel with the child out of the country whenever she chooses, and has the right to apply for a passport and international visa or permit for their child without his consent.

These and other details were contained in a high court application for a settlement agreement signed by Zuma, who is cited as the second applicant, and Khoza, who is cited as the first applicant, to be made an order of court. The application papers were filed at the high court in Johannesburg last week..

