'Jealous' father killed children after video call with their mom

A jealous fit of rage apparently led to the brutal killing of two children, allegedly by their father before he took his own life.

SowetanLIVE reported that Samuel Kgatle, 38, of Ngaleng section of GaMamabolo village, east of Polokwane, allegedly hanged his two daughters, aged five and eight, before killing himself on Saturday.

Samuel's sister, Josephine Kgatle, said he told her that he had made a video call to his children's mother.

"Apparently my brother got annoyed when he saw men in the background and could not control his anger," she said.

Mary, 5, and Anna, 8, were visiting their father for the school holidays.

The couple broke up three years ago, according to Samuel's father, Ngwako Kgatle.

"At no stage did we think he could do such a thing. He should have taken us into confidence about the challenges he was facing," said Kgatle.