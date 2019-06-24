Jewish graves desecrated in Strand but anti-Semitism not suspected

Headstones were found pushed over and graves damaged at the Jewish cemetery in Strand, in the Western Cape, at the weekend.

The incident has prompted the local Jewish community to file a complaint with the police to ensure that burial grounds are secured from vandals.

Four headstones were knocked over and smashed.

This is the third incident in a week in which Jewish graves have been vandalised in the Western Cape.

Stuart Diamond, head of the Cape Jewish Board of Deputies, said the vandalism is not believed to have been an anti-Semitic act - unlike an incident in Wellington last year, when 39 Jewish graves were specifically targeted.