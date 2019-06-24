Man accused of killing nine-year-old Sadia Sukhraj found guilty

The father of Durban schoolgirl Sadia Sukhraj burst into tears when Durban High Court judge Esther Steyn found the man accused of her murder guilty.

She said before delivering the verdict on Monday that the killing of the grade 4 schoolgirl had "changed lives forever". The tragedy resulted in a national outpouring of grief.

Steyn ruled that accused Sibonelo Mkhize was one of two armed robbers who hijacked a car belonging to the girl's father, Shailendra. She found Mkhize guilty of Sadia's murder through the doctrine of common purpose. He was also found guilty of the murder of his alleged accomplice, Siyabonga Blose.

Under laws of common purpose, an accused can be held to account for crimes he or she did not commit if by their own conduct they must have foreseen that the crimes could have been committed.