Medical waste companies, KZN health department in court over waste contract

A stinking legal battle between two waste companies and the KwaZulu-Natal department of health is being played out in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

At the heart of the fight is a claim by one of the companies that taxpayers will have to foot the bill for an “unfair” tender awarded to its competitor.

Compass Medical Waste Services, a Durban-based company with a national footprint, last week lodged papers appealing judge Jerome Mnguni’s judgment in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on May 7 2019. In it he dismissed, with costs, an urgent application to prohibit the KwaZulu-Natal health MEC from terminating the department's healthcare risk management and disposal services contract, worth about R185m.

Compass, which has been the sole medical service provider to the province for the past 20 years, claimed in court papers that the new contractor, Johannesburg-based Buhle Waste, hired to handle the medical waste contract at almost 600 state hospitals, clinics, mortuaries and community healthcare centres, would cost the state more than triple its costs.

The department hailed the appointment of a 100% black-owned waste management consortium as “a shining example of radical economic transformation”.

It went on to say the consortium, led by Buhle Waste, with Makhathini Medical Waste and service providers Ecocycle and Microvulintuthuko, replaced “a single, white-owned monopolistic waste-management company”.

In its application for Buhle’s appointment to be set aside, Compass argued for the extension of its month-to-month contract and for the status quo to remain until the matter was resolved. It also argued that Buhle’s appointment was not a “competitive” process and was, therefore, irregular.

But in his judgment, Judge Mnguni said Compass did not have an entitlement in contract or administrative law to insist the department allow it to render services. However, he said Compass could easily institute an action for damages against the department.

Lawyers representing Compass served papers on the department and Buhle Waste on Monday last week, in which they claimed the department avoided competition and cost-effectiveness considerations to award the tender to Buhle. The company wants the court to declare the awarding of the tender to Buhle unlawful and to force the department to follow proper tender procedures.