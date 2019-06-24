Passengers escape unharmed as bus and truck set alight in Philippi protest
A Golden Arrow bus and a truck have been set alight in Philippi, Cape Town, where protest action has forced road closures.
Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said the bus was carrying passengers but no one was injured.
"Our bus came under attack by an unknown group. who surrounded the bus, which was carrying passengers, and started pelting it with stones," she said.
"After the driver and passengers fled, they set the bus alight."
#PhilippiProtest CoCT Fire and Rescue officials have confirmed a bus has been torched during a protest in Philippi this morning. Law enforcement officers are currently on scene. Stock Rd,Govan Mbeki RD and Rochester Rd are closed. #ProtestAction pic.twitter.com/vM0kzwrn81— RIOT & ATTACK info SA (@RiotAndAttackSA) June 24, 2019
Jermaine Carelse from the City of Cape Town fire and rescue services said they attended to the bus attack before moving to the burning truck.
"This morning, just before 7.50, the city's fire and rescue services responded to a bus alight in Govan Mbeki Road, Philippi. Three firefighting appliances with 12 staff members were dispatched," he said. "Upon arrival it was found that in addition to the Golden Arrow bus, a truck was alight as well.
"The bus fire has been extinguished and the fire crews are proceeding under SAPS and metro police escort to the truck."
No injuries have been reported.
Carelse later said that the truck had been destroyed by the fire.
Protesters are angry about service delivery and the growing crime epidemic on the Cape Flats.