Passengers escape unharmed as bus and truck set alight in Philippi protest

A Golden Arrow bus and a truck have been set alight in Philippi, Cape Town, where protest action has forced road closures.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said the bus was carrying passengers but no one was injured.

"Our bus came under attack by an unknown group. who surrounded the bus, which was carrying passengers, and started pelting it with stones," she said.

"After the driver and passengers fled, they set the bus alight."