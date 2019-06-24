South Africa

Patrice Motsepe's cousin in R40m defamation case over 'gold-digger' comment

24 June 2019 - 13:38 By AUBREY MOTHOMBENI
Advocate Modise Khoza SC and Reabetswe Motsepe at one of their wedding ceremonies.
Advocate Modise Khoza SC and Reabetswe Motsepe at one of their wedding ceremonies.
Image: Simon Mathebula

Former Telkom Foundation CEO and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe's cousin is facing a R40m defamation case filed by her ex-husband over claims she allegedly made that he was a gold-digger, thug and ex-convict.

Advocate Modise Geoffrey Khoza SC filed the summons against his ex-wife, Reabetswe Lucia Motsepe, at the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday. 

The two, who married twice before becoming embroiled in bitter marital disputes in 2012 and 2016, made serious allegations against each other.

For the full story, visit SowetanLIVE.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything South Africa
  2. Mkhwebane investigates Ramaphosa over R400m ANC presidential campaign donation News
  3. Man hangs two daughters before hanging himself in Limpopo South Africa
  4. Cape Town hit by flooding and evacuations as storms strike South Africa
  5. Cyril's 'jobs for friends' plan faces resistance News

Latest Videos

Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
EFF defends Zindzi Mandela against Mbeki
X