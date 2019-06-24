Patrice Motsepe's cousin in R40m defamation case over 'gold-digger' comment

Former Telkom Foundation CEO and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe's cousin is facing a R40m defamation case filed by her ex-husband over claims she allegedly made that he was a gold-digger, thug and ex-convict.

Advocate Modise Geoffrey Khoza SC filed the summons against his ex-wife, Reabetswe Lucia Motsepe, at the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday.

The two, who married twice before becoming embroiled in bitter marital disputes in 2012 and 2016, made serious allegations against each other.

For the full story, visit SowetanLIVE.