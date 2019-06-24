Police jacket for a blanket and handbag for a pillow: How brave cop delivered a baby on a Joburg pavement

“As I was still getting her to be comfortable, I noticed something black… only to realise that it was the baby’s head. I was further confused and started crying but gave her instructions that she must breathe in, out and push…

"I told her to pretend as if she was in the loo… she listened and the baby was born and fell into my hands,” she said.

While relieved at the successful delivery, Mngomezulu said she was confronted by yet another problem when she realised she needed to cut the umbilical cord – but she had no scissors.

“I had to drive around to a local station and was lucky to meet a paramedic that had just knocked off from night shift, who luckily had a kit and a pair of scissors. She assisted me and the duo were fine."

Following the delivery, the pair was taken to Hilbrow Clinic by ambulance and mom and baby are said to be doing well, said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, who commended Mngomezulu’s bravery and for going beyond the call of duty.

Four days after the ordeal, Mngomezulu said she was proud to have saved the little girl but is somehow still haunted by thoughts of what could have gone wrong.

“Everything could have gone wrong, that woman would have had every right to sue JMPD because I am not a professional. I could have lost my job.

“People have been praising me for bravery and I am grateful. To look back and realise that everything went well is a relief. I am really proud of myself, proud to have saved a life.”

Mngomezulu said her family was not entirely surprised by the act. Her brother commented: “Well done, my sister, you know how we were raised.”

She expressed gratitude to her parents who emphasised the importance of selflessness and putting others first.

"My parents were something else. Growing up, I remember how they taught us the importance of selflessness, sharing or kindness.

"For example, when someone said they had no food, they would take our bread and divide it into two, as to help the needy,” she added.