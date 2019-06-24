South Africa

Sunday Times journalist wins prestigious award for bravery, highlights mental issues

24 June 2019 - 12:26 By Jessica Levitt
Qaanitah Hunter won the Nat Nakasa Award for bravery and courageous journalism on Saturday.
Qaanitah Hunter won the Nat Nakasa Award for bravery and courageous journalism on Saturday.
Image: Instagram/Qaanitah Hunter

Sunday Times journalist Qaanitah Hunter took home the prestigious Nat Nakasa Award for brave and courageous journalism on Saturday night.

She was commended by the judges for openly speaking about depression and anxiety that affects journalists.

Hunter said it was important to acknowledge the effects that attacks and social media bullying had on journalists.

"Yes, we are brave and we write these stories, but that shouldn't stop us from acknowledging the effect it has on our mental health. It is not often spoken about. People think journalists are machines when reporting on difficult stories. The effect that it has on us is important to discuss."

Hunter has covered high-profile stories involving politicians and the Gupta leaks. Last year she received an image of a gun from ANC Women's League secretary-general Meokgo Matuba via text message – this as Hunter and fellow journalist Jeff Wicks reported that former president Jacob Zuma and his allies were plotting to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa following a meeting at the Maharani hotel in Durban.

Raymond Louw: SA's greatest newspaper editor and fighter for a free press

Raymond Louw, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 92, was arguably SA's greatest newspaper editor and champion of media freedom
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

The criteria for the award by the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) include showing integrity, reporting fearlessly and displaying a commitment to serve the people of SA.

Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko applauded Hunter's integrity.

"Qaanitah richly deserves this award. Since joining the Sunday Times she has consistently shown herself to be a courageous journalist of integrity. She does not allow her detractors to throw her off scent in her quest to inform South Africans on matters of political interest."

Hunter said she was humbled by the award as it usually recognised journalists at the end of their careers.

"This validates my efforts over the past eight years. At 25 years old, I am in the formative stage of my career. It is humbling and encouraging to know that this is not the end, but my beginning."

Tiso Blackstar Group MD Andy Gill said: "Everyone at Tiso Blackstar is incredibly proud of Qaanitah and the exceptionally high standards she has set."

Many took to social media to praise Hunter's fearless reporting.

MORE

Eight SABC journalists who spoke up against Hlaudi receive award for courage

Eight SABC journalists who are facing disciplinary action for daring to speak up against the public broadcaster’s controversial chief operating ...
News
2 years ago

We will not harm the press: Jeff Radebe

Jeff Radebe, the minister of justice, promised in this address to the South African National Editors' Forum to respect the interests of the free ...
Politics
8 years ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything South Africa
  2. Mkhwebane investigates Ramaphosa over R400m ANC presidential campaign donation News
  3. Man hangs two daughters before hanging himself in Limpopo South Africa
  4. Cape Town hit by flooding and evacuations as storms strike South Africa
  5. Cyril's 'jobs for friends' plan faces resistance News

Latest Videos

Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
EFF defends Zindzi Mandela against Mbeki
X