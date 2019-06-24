South Africa

Thabo Mbeki's call for action to be taken against Zindzi Mandela has Mzansi fuming

24 June 2019 - 11:55 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former president Thabo Mbeki has spoken out about recent tweets by Zindzi Mandela.
Former president Thabo Mbeki has spoken out about recent tweets by Zindzi Mandela.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Former president Thabo Mbeki has called on the government to assess the country’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela-­Hlongwane, should her tweets on land be found to contradict what President Cyril Ramaphosa has said on the issue.

On June 14, Mandela created a stir on social media after her "apartheid apologists" and "land thieves" tweets went viral.

Her tweets divided social media users, including politicians. The DA and AfriForum called for her to be recalled, while the EFF defended her. Some even suggested that her tweets opposed her parents' teachings - but Mandela maintained that she was not accountable to anyone for her views.

Naledi Pandor on Zindzi Mandela: 'I expect diplomatic conduct'

Naledi Pandor has reprimanded SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela.
News
3 days ago

According to a Sunday Tribune report, Mbeki said no ambassador should represent their own views.

“There’s no ambassador who represents themselves and if Zindzi Mandela’s tweets are inconsistent with what the president is saying, then that cannot be allowed," he said.

"The president I know has been very insistent on this, that land reform must be done on a constitutional and legal basis and such amendments of the constitution are to clarify the circumstance in which you would expropriate land without compensation.”

Mbeki added that Mandela's comments were indulging in hate speech.

The EFF condemned Mbeki's reported call for action to be taken against Mandela.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the party said Mandela correctly made observations that white people in SA were beneficiaries of stolen land and that "in essence, black people do not need the consent of white people to take back their land ... because, even by international law, colonialism is an unforgivable crime against humanity."

The EFF said Mbeki had "failed with flying colours to resolve the land question" when he was president, adding that Mandela's sentiments represented the "genuine cry of many generations of African people who want to call this country their own".

Many South Africans agreed with the EFF's statement. Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:

READ MORE:

Is Zindzi Mandela on her way out?

Minister Naledi Pandor confirms 'correspondence' is on her desk
Politics
23 hours ago

Zindzi Mandela defends Naledi Pandor after chat over land storm

International relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor seems to have closed the book on the controversy over social media remarks concerning ...
Politics
2 days ago

'Siri, get me Denmark': 'Coconut Kelz' on Zindzi Mandela

LOL! Lesego Tlhabi aka 'Coconut Kelz' addresses Zindzi Mandela following her 'divisive' tweets
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything South Africa
  2. Mkhwebane investigates Ramaphosa over R400m ANC presidential campaign donation News
  3. Man hangs two daughters before hanging himself in Limpopo South Africa
  4. Cape Town hit by flooding and evacuations as storms strike South Africa
  5. Cyril's 'jobs for friends' plan faces resistance News

Latest Videos

Cardi B, Mary J. Blige, Tyler Perry win big at BET Awards
‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
X