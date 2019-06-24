Thabo Mbeki's call for action to be taken against Zindzi Mandela has Mzansi fuming

According to a Sunday Tribune report, Mbeki said no ambassador should represent their own views.

“There’s no ambassador who represents themselves and if Zindzi Mandela’s tweets are inconsistent with what the president is saying, then that cannot be allowed," he said.

"The president I know has been very insistent on this, that land reform must be done on a constitutional and legal basis and such amendments of the constitution are to clarify the circumstance in which you would expropriate land without compensation.”

Mbeki added that Mandela's comments were indulging in hate speech.

The EFF condemned Mbeki's reported call for action to be taken against Mandela.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the party said Mandela correctly made observations that white people in SA were beneficiaries of stolen land and that "in essence, black people do not need the consent of white people to take back their land ... because, even by international law, colonialism is an unforgivable crime against humanity."

The EFF said Mbeki had "failed with flying colours to resolve the land question" when he was president, adding that Mandela's sentiments represented the "genuine cry of many generations of African people who want to call this country their own".