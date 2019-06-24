South Africa

Two bystanders shot as robbers hit cash van in Soweto

24 June 2019 - 14:57 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Two bystanders were shot during a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Two innocent bystanders were shot and injured during a cash-in-transit heist near the Bara taxi rank in Soweto on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said security guards were about to load cash into an ATM when they were attacked by a group of armed men. She said the men opened fire "randomly".

In the process, two bystanders were wounded. They were later taken to hospital.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said a 42-year-old man was left in a serious condition after being shot in his upper leg.

The robbers fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. No arrests have been made.

