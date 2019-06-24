WATCH | Armed robbers escape with loot after holding up Durban businessman

A scene resembling a Hollywood movie played out in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday when four men robbed a businessman and sped off with the loot.

Glen Naidoo, spokesperson for KZN VIP Protection Services, said the men escaped in a silver vehicle after intercepting a businessman on his way to a bank at Phoenix Plaza.

"Two of the suspects were armed with R5 rifles. They held up a businessman on his way to deposit a large amount of cash at the bank. They fired shots into the air while fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle."

Naidoo said his members responded to the incident after receiving a call from distraught workers at the busy shopping centre.

"There have been no reports of injury as yet. The scene is still live and the police are requesting people to avoid the area while they continue with the investigation," Naidoo said.