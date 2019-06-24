South Africa

WATCH | Man in Nazi uniform goes viral, but it's all history

24 June 2019 - 07:34 By Nico Gous
A screengrab of the video which has gone viral. It shows a man in a Nazi uniform having a meal at the Wimpy in Fleurdal Mall, Bloemfontein, on June 22 2019.
Image: Twitter/kanyamofokeng

A video of a man in a Nazi uniform enjoying a meal at a Wimpy in Fleurdal Mall, Bloemfontein, has social media abuzz.

Kanya Mofokeng tweeted the video on Saturday.

Mofokeng later tweeted a second video of a building on the outskirts of the city with the Nazi and the Soviet Union’s flags flying outside.

Wimpy said on Twitter it was investigating the video and took the matter “very seriously”.

“It seems like the customer may have been participating in a World War II Operation Barbarossa commemoration event that took place this weekend in the area. We’re confirming the nature of the event and are immediately investigating this matter,” Wimpy tweeted.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, Operation Barbarossa was the codename of the Axis invasion of the Soviet Union during WW2. It was launched on June 22 1941 and the Russians eventually defeated the Germans. 

History lovers in Bloemfontein have commemorated Operation Barbarossa before, with authentic gear and simulated battles. One man told the SABC in 2016 that the annual commemoration happens on a farm and is held in the City of Roses because it is the armour capital of SA.

Battle Re-enactment! World War 2 Battle of Prokhorovka by Leeuberg plaas!

Posted by Marianna Bibbey on Saturday, 14 July 2018

