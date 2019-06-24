'We warned landlord since 2017' - now woman dies in horror lift accident

Since 2017, at least one resident of a block of flats in Doornfontein, Johannesburg, where a woman died at the weekend, had tried to warn the management company about the malfunctioning of lifts at the building.

This is the claim from a tenant at the high-rise building where a woman suffered fatal head injuries after a lift rapidly ascended to the 26th floor. A second person was injured.

Tenant Bea Campbell-Cloete told TimesLIVE that she had lodged a complaint with Africa Housing Company (AFHCO) at the end of 2017 to alert them about the lifts. AFHCO manages the block of flats.

"I said to them that the lifts are constantly down, they are constantly stuck. They stop in between floors, going up or coming down. Please can somebody do something about this?" she said.

Campbell-Cloete said she sent a follow-up email in January 2018 after receiving no response from AFHCO.

"There were a number of times where we phoned and told them the lifts are down or that one stopped midway."

Correspondence between herself and AFHCO was shown to TimesLIVE. Seemingly, the only response Campbell-Cloete received was an automated message on December 14 2017 saying that a "skilled customer services representative" had been notified of her e-mail and would respond within 24 hours.

She rented an apartment on the 26th floor - the same floor where the woman died on Sunday.