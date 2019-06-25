South Africa

5000 chickens, dozens of pigs stolen from inside prison grounds

25 June 2019 - 08:14 By MALIBONGWE DAYIMANI
Thousands of chickens and dozens of pigs have been stolen from Eastern Cape prisons.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Eastern Cape correctional services staff are under investigation for the theft of 5,000 chickens and dozens of pigs from farms situated inside two prison grounds.

The chickens have disappeared from St Albans prison’s poultry project in Port Elizabeth. Pigs and a tractor are missing from Middledrift prison’s piggery project, a prison source said.

The piggery feeds more than 10,000 prisoners at 13 prisons in the Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape department of correctional services and the national correctional services department said in a statement that “several cases of theft” have been reported to the police by the provincial prison authorities.

An internal inquiry has also been launched by the national department.

