Auditing body Saica kicks out KPMG partner who audited Gupta firms

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) is cancelling Jacques Wessels’ membership of the body as a result of his role in the audit of Gupta-owned companies while employed by auditing firm KPMG.

This means Wessels will no longer be allowed to use the CA(SA) designation.

Wessels is one of a number of Saica members whom the organisation took action against for contravening the institute's code in respect of their work on the audits of Gupta companies.

Saica established an inquiry headed by advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza in 2017 following widespread reports of wrongdoing by KMPG relating to the audit of Gupta companies. The inquiry released its report to Saica in December last year. The report contained evidence of noncompliance with the Saica code on the part of certain Saica members.

The institute said in a statement it had sought advice on how to implement the main recommendations in the report.