South Africa

eThekwini warns of crowd-funding scam for embattled Zandile Gumede

25 June 2019 - 11:13 By Orrin Singh
eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who was arrested in connection with a R208m tender, has taken a 30-day leave of absence. Her trial is due to start in August.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The eThekwini municipality has warned residents about a group of alleged scammers who claim to be fundraising on behalf of mayor Zandile Gumede, who is on 30 days leave. 

In a statement on Tuesday, the municipality said a group of scammers was allegedly randomly approaching people, requesting donations for Gumede’s legal costs.

The municipality said she had not asked for such donations.

Gumede, senior councillor Mondli Mthembu and businessman Craig Poonan were charged in mid-May for graft relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste contract dating back to 2016. 

ANC tells its Durban mayor to calm rowdy followers

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal wants embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to publicly distance herself from her unruly supporters, who are calling ...
News
2 days ago

"The municipality would like to warn residents that mayor Gumede has not asked for such donations and is not part of the scheme. This is a scam and anyone who is approached by these unscrupulous individuals must report the matter to the nearest police station," the statement read. 

Acting head of communications Mandla Nsele said the municipality had decided to take a proactive approach to warn residents as it had heard a number of rumours. 

"We are investigating these rumours and have not yet received any solid evidence of anyone being scammed. We don't know who is behind this or who these people are," said Nsele. 

The case against Gumede, Mthembu, Poonan and several others is expected to proceed in August.

