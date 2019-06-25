South Africa

Fire at SABC's radio park building prompts evacuation

25 June 2019 - 11:54 By timeslive
A generic view of the SABC radio park head office at Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

A fire has broken out at the South African Broadcasting Corporation's Radio Park building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.

This is the same building that was evacuated in May. A four-day cleanup was required after a diesel spillage. 

The SABC said at the time a power outage had resulted in its internal systems switching from City Power to the back-up generator. "A failure of the equipment led to the diesel tank overflowing," according to SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu.

