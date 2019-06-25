Fire at SABC's radio park building prompts evacuation
25 June 2019 - 11:54
A fire has broken out at the South African Broadcasting Corporation's Radio Park building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
This is the same building that was evacuated in May. A four-day cleanup was required after a diesel spillage.
The SABC said at the time a power outage had resulted in its internal systems switching from City Power to the back-up generator. "A failure of the equipment led to the diesel tank overflowing," according to SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu.
Guys check on your family and friends that work at the SABC.— Thandeka Ndlovu (@Ndex_Sound) June 25, 2019
The Radio Park building is ON FIRE