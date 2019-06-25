Four times Zindzi Mandela's 'our land' views have been criticised

Two weeks after South Africa's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane's, series of tweets on land caused a social media storm, opinions for and against her views continue to trickle in.

On Sunday, former president Thabo Mbeki told IOL that the ANC needs to investigate if Mandela-Hlongwane's views on the land issue are in sync with President Ramaphosa's.

The Thabo Mbeki foundation on Monday night released a statement denying it had called for action to be taken against Mandela-Hlongwane.