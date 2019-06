A baby, believed to be about an hour old, was discovered in a bush in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

The baby was found along Schoolside Crescent.

Gareth Naidoo, of KZN VIP Medical and Rescue, said the baby girl was found by residents, who heard her cries.

"When we got here we found her in the bush. She was wrapped in clothing," said Naidoo.

He said the newborn had been transported to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.