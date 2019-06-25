South Africa

Jacob Zuma's 'Mabena' story has Twitter in a tizz

25 June 2019 - 10:57 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former president Jacob Zuma has shared his encounter with a 'Mabena'.
Former president Jacob Zuma has shared his encounter with a 'Mabena'.
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

Former president Jacob Zuma's video in which he tells of an encounter he had with a "Mabena" has left Twitter in stitches.

On Monday evening, Zuma returned to Twitter after two weeks to share how he was allegedly provoked by an apartheid police officer during questioning. 

"That Mabena video reminded me of the one time we were detained at Hercules Police Station," read his caption.

Telling the story, Zuma said he and two comrades were arrested in 1963. He said he was questioned by two police offers, one white, the other black.

"I sat on a chair and there was a table in between. He asked me some questions and I tell them, of course I am a young fellow and I am very cheeky. This warder asks me a question and I repeat the question, so I get angry and I responded violently too, and he gets angry."

As the warder reacted to his anger, Zuma stood up and asked him in Afrikaans what he was saying, allegedly referring to the officer allegedly using the k-word, said Zuma. The black officer, who was interpreting, apparently panicked and asked Zuma what he was saying to his "baas".  

The "Mabena" Zuma refers to in the video is the  black officer, who "sabotaged" him.

Who is Mabena?

Two hilarious videos of what appears to be a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) training session went viral on social media two weeks ago. One of the trainees, referred to as Mabena, falls behind during the sessions, which include wall-climbing and running.

Mabena either slows down or is the last to reach the finish line. The person taking the video is heard saying, "Mabena, please disappoint me again, I knew it Mabena".

MORE

WATCH | Hilarious clips of soldier Mabena who keeps disappointing

'Mabena, please disappoint me again, I knew it, Mabena.'
News
1 week ago

Zuma claims there was policy certainty during 'nine wasted years'

Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday once again attempted to dispel the "nine wasted years" narrative claiming that there was policy certainty under ...
Politics
2 months ago

Loyalists stand by JZ by celebrating #ZumaDay on his birthday

Former president Jacob Zuma celebrates his 77th birthday today.
Politics
2 months ago

Msholozi, did you really type 'sigh'? - Mzansi responds to Zuma tweet

Former president Jacob Zuma has sent Twitter into hype mode with his response on claims that he stashed millions of dollars belonging to late Libyan ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Zindzi Mandela on Thabo Mbeki's call for action to be taken against her: ... South Africa
  2. Mkhwebane investigates Ramaphosa over R400m ANC presidential campaign donation News
  3. Man hangs two daughters before hanging himself in Limpopo South Africa
  4. Cyril's 'jobs for friends' plan faces resistance News
  5. WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything South Africa

Latest Videos

Charges for Hofmeyr after 'I AM your boss' tweet
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
X