South Africa

Malema slams Mbeki's 'ongoing assault' on Winnie Mandela household

25 June 2019 - 06:36 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Julius Malema says Thabo Mbeki comments on things he has no knowledge of, 'true to his aloof self'.
Julius Malema says Thabo Mbeki comments on things he has no knowledge of, 'true to his aloof self'.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

UPDATE: The Thabo Mbeki Foundation released a statement denying it had called for action to be taken against Zindzi Mandela. In the statement, the foundation said the former president had not seen the tweets which had caused the uproar.

Former president Thabo Mbeki continues to be the talk of social media, following his call for action to be taken against the country’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela.

TimesLIVE reported that Mbeki called on the government to act against Mandela should her tweets on land be found to contradict what President Cyril Ramaphosa has said on the issue.

Thabo Mbeki's call for 'action to be taken against' Zindzi Mandela has Mzansi fuming

South Africans have condemned Thabo Mbeki's call for action to be taken against Mandela.
News
19 hours ago

EFF leader Julius Malema took to Twitter and accused Mbeki of an ongoing "assault" on the Winnie Mandela household.

"Mbeki also seems not to be retreating his assault of the Winnie Mandela household," Malema alleged.

"What was wrong with him just saying he has no knowledge of what Zinzi Mandela said? He could not say this because the Winnie Mandela household must always be put to its place: a place of docility," said Malema.

This follows a statement from the EFF criticising Mbeki. According to the party, Mbeki had "failed with flying colours to resolve the land question" when he was president. The party added that Mandela's sentiments represented the "genuine cry of many generations of African people who want to call this country their own".

"Essentially, the former president comments on things happening on the ground which he has no knowledge of, true to his aloof self," the statement said of Mbeki’s reaction to Zindzi’s tweets.

Zindzi Mandela on Thabo Mbeki's call for action to be taken against her: 'Interesting'

“Interesting.” That is what SA’s ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela had to say about former president Thabo Mbeki calling for action to be taken ...
News
22 hours ago

Is Zindzi Mandela on her way out?

Minister Naledi Pandor confirms 'correspondence' is on her desk
Politics
1 day ago

EFF takes aim at 'aloof' Thabo Mbeki who 'failed' on land question

The controversy sparked by SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, refuses to die down, with her prime defenders the EFF now taking aim at ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mkhwebane investigates Ramaphosa over R400m ANC presidential campaign donation News
  2. Man hangs two daughters before hanging himself in Limpopo South Africa
  3. Cyril's 'jobs for friends' plan faces resistance News
  4. WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything South Africa
  5. Batohi puts the heat on corruption's cold cases News

Latest Videos

Charges for Hofmeyr after 'I AM your boss' tweet
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
X