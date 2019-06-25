Man gunned down in downtown Joburg believed to be a lawyer

Johannesburg police are investigating a case of murder after a man, believed to be a lawyer, was shot dead outside a law firm in the city’s central business district on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Constable Moloto Kgatla said the incident happened in Newtown at around 8am on Tuesday morning.

“The gentleman had just got out of his vehicle. He went to the boot of the car to take out something. As he was approaching his place of work, a man who came out of nowhere shot him several times,” said Kgatla, adding that the man died at the scene.