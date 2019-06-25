Man shot several times, dies on Newtown pavement

A 47-year-old man was shot dead outside a business in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said they responded to the scene after 8am where they found the man lying on the pavement.

He had several gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said a murder case had been opened.

"It is alleged that the deceased was approached by the suspect who then shot at him several times. He was certified dead at the scene."

Masondo said the motive for the murder was not known and no arrests had yet been made.