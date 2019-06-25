Police probe deaths of women hit by train just before Fikile Mbalula's visit

Two women were killed after being struck by a train on Tuesday morning, just hours before transport minister Fikile Mbalula visited the Metrorail service in Cape Town.

Mbalula's visit was to evaluate the extent to which the service was in crisis.

Mbalula's train was due to depart at 5am but the minister and reporters were told that it would be delayed due to "wire theft and a passenger incident". The incident, it turned out, was the deaths of two women who had tried to cross the tracks near Nyanga station but were hit by a train.