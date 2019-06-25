Police sergeant shot dead while chasing suspects in Cape Town gang stronghold
A police officer responding to intense gang violence in Cape Town was killed on Monday night in a shootout with suspects.
The 34-year-old sergeant from the crime prevention unit at Steenberg police station was patrolling with his partner in Fawley Court, Lavender Hill, just before midnight when they spotted five suspects.
Lavender Hill has been on fire since Saturday. These videos are from gang violence in the area on Sunday. This morning Western Cape police confirmed that a police sergeant was killed in pursuit of suspects last night. (video sourced from authorities) pic.twitter.com/aKZqXirZIM— Aron Hyman (@aron_hyman) June 25, 2019
The suspects fled, but when the officers pursued them they opened fire in Grindel Crescent, wounding the sergeant at the wheel of a police vehicle.
He was taken to hospital, where he died.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut said the sergeant's partner, a constable, escaped unharmed.
“The Western Cape police management wishes to express their sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of the member who died while protecting the community, and assure them that every endeavour will be made to apprehend the suspects so that they can be prosecuted with the full might of the law,” said Traut.
Police sources said the mood among officers in the area was sombre on Tuesday morning after news broke that the sergeant had died.